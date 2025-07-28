Bendix advanced safety technologies reach major milestones

Bendix® ESP® full-stability system marks 20 years in the field; Bendix® Fusion™ advanced driver assistance system celebrates 10 years

Two innovations. Two decades. One ongoing mission: helping fleets and drivers improve vehicle safety and performance across North America.

This year, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) is marking significant anniversaries of game-changing technologies that continue to shape the future of the trucking industry.

The company is commemorating 20 years of one of its most foundational safety innovations: the Bendix® ESP® Electronic Stability Program full-stability system. It also celebrates the 10th anniversary of Bendix® Fusion™, the company’s flagship advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Together, these technologies reflect a legacy of advanced engineering – and a platform for the next era of commercial vehicle safety and performance.

Each has played a defining role in helping fleets address risk. And each continues to evolve, supporting the industry’s progress toward more advanced safety systems.

“These milestones are more than just numbers – they reflect decades of design excellence, collaboration, and a shared mission across the industry,” said Nicole Oreskovic, vice president of sales and marketing at Bendix. “We’ve always focused on technologies that help fleets move toward their goals for safety, uptime, and return on investment. These systems deliver on that – and they’re foundational to what comes next.”

Bendix® ESP®: Two decades of full-stability leadership

Introduced in 2005, Bendix® ESP® was the first widely available full-stability system for North American commercial vehicles. Today, it’s a cornerstone of modern commercial vehicle safety.

The technology supports drivers in potentially mitigating conditions that would lead to rollover and loss of control. It may function in a wide range of driving and road conditions, including dry, snowy, ice-covered, and slippery surfaces, to help mitigate a potential vehicle stability incident.

“From the beginning, Bendix ESP was designed to assist drivers in potentially mitigating rollover or loss of control situations,” said TJ Thomas, Bendix director of marketing and customer solutions. “That’s still its mission today – and it continues to prove its value with every mile driven.”

The Bendix ESP braking system also serves as the foundation for the braking system of other advanced driver assistance systems, including the family of Bendix® Fusion™ solutions.

Bendix ESP’s ability to apply braking across multiple axles in ways the driver is not capable of, combined with its use of sensors that often detect instability before a driver can, makes it an ideal brake system technology.

Thomas added, “As vehicle systems become more advanced, Bendix ESP remains central to helping them deliver results on the road.”

The technology’s impact on the road is reflected in its widespread industry adoption and the inclusion of full stability in federal safety mandates. Bendix ESP is standard on many tractors manufactured by leading North American OEMs and available across a broad range of medium-duty and specialty applications.

Bendix® Fusion™: 10 years of ADAS growth

A decade ago, Bendix® Fusion™ took the next big step in commercial vehicle safety by integrating radar, camera, and brake system data into a single advanced driver assistance platform. Since its introduction in 2015, Fusion has helped reshape the expectations of what ADAS can deliver – providing a scalable technology that’s continuously updated to meet evolving fleet needs.

Built on the Bendix ESP brake system, Bendix Fusion integrates forward-facing radar, camera, and the brake system to deliver features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, overspeed alerts, and lane departure warnings – all while prioritizing alerts to assist the driver. The system is designed to help drivers when responding to changing traffic situations.

The system also includes capabilities such as ACB (Active Cruise with Braking) Stop and Auto-Go™, Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB), and High Beam Assist on select newer models – features that continue to help support safety and driver convenience.

“Bendix® Fusion™ isn’t just one technology – it’s a platform that continues to expand with new capabilities,” Thomas said.

While feature offerings may vary among OEMs, Bendix Fusion is widely available on Class 8 tractors across North America and supports integration with additional technologies such as the Bendix® BlindSpotter® Side Object Detection System.

Bendix emphasizes that advanced technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training.

Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Every driver should carefully review the operator’s manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.

Looking ahead

Marking these anniversaries offers an opportunity to reflect on how far the industry has come – but for Bendix, the focus remains firmly on what’s next.

Bendix is committed to delivering the technologies that meet today’s needs while paving the way for tomorrow’s challenges – including automation and electrification.

Oreskovic noted, “Milestones like these give us a chance to look back – but more importantly, they serve as a springboard. We’re building on proven technologies to help fleets and OEMs navigate the increasing complexity of modern vehicle platforms, while delivering new features that help enhance safety and lower the total cost of ownership.”

That future includes two emerging, next-generation systems from Bendix: Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC®) and Global Scalable Air Treatment (GSAT®). These global platforms offer advanced capabilities and diagnostics that help lay the foundation for highly automated driving.

“Whether it’s the next evolution of Bendix Fusion or the rollout of GSBC and GSAT,” Oreskovic said, “our focus remains the same: helping make roads safer – today and in the future.”

SOURCE: Bendix