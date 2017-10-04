Ben Miners, Vice President of Innovation, IMS confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Ben Miners, Vice President of Innovation at IMS has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

In his role as Vice President of Innovation at Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS), Dr. Ben Miners provides innovation leadership to guide next-generation solutions, strategic technology initiatives, and beneficial partnerships that deliver continuous value and high quality experiences far into the future.

Current activities and areas of interest include technology innovation evangelism, intelligent transportation systems, data intelligence and analytics to deliver enhanced contextually-relevant value and enable intelligent decisions, understanding human intent, and intuitive user-centric solutions.

Dr. Miners holds a Doctorate in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo, a Master of Science from the University of Guelph, and is a licensed professional engineer.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

