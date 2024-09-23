Believ acquires SMS Public EV Charging in a new strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles

Combining energy infrastructure and EV charging experience for a better, faster infrastructure rollout

Charge point operator (CPO) Believ has entered a strategic partnership with energy infrastructure business Smart Metering Systems (SMS plc) by acquiring SMS’ Public EV Charging Business to further accelerate the deployment of publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, encourage the faster uptake of EVs and ultimately deliver cleaner air for all.

The partnership will continue to draw on SMS’ extensive low-carbon energy infrastructure experience in metering, power network design, delivery and energy services, while also benefitting from Believ’s wide-ranging and proven EV charging capabilities. These include charge point network deployment, operation, maintenance, and communications networking (through delivery partner Virgin Media O2) .

Believ’s market-leading financial backing, provided by Liberty Global, world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services, and Zouk Capital, infrastructure fund manager, ensures further long-term confidence to EV charging site providers and makes this partnership possible.

With SMS’ strong national footprint and valued relationships with landowners in retail, hospitality and parking, the acquisition will widen the reach of Believ’s best-in-class EV charging experience for EV drivers and site providers.

Believ currently operates a rapidly growing network of almost 1,700 charge points, offering all charging speeds and using 100% renewable energy across 547 UK locations.

The partnership will see 10 employees join the Believ team to provide continuity of services to SMS’ existing and prospective customers, whilst SMS will continue to provide related metering, delivery and energy services. Believ will open new offices in Wales and Scotland as their footprint across the United Kingdom grows.

Guy Bartlett, Believ CEO, says both companies recognise the urgent need for a faster charge point rollout: “This partnership answers this requirement by combining the ideal skills and expertise to accelerate the scale and pace of the UK’s infrastructure deployment. And crucially, we are well placed to deliver EV charging infrastructure that is of the highest possible standards.

“Would-be EV drivers need to see more charge points, in the right places and working brilliantly, to make the switch. We’re now in an even better position to deliver on those requirements.”

Tim Mortlock, CEO at SMS, says Believ’s, complementary capabilities and established market presence will make this a strong partnership:

“Believ’s significant backing make it a reliable, long-term partner and ideally placed to provide long-term stability to all stakeholders. Its wealth of specialist EV charging experience evidenced by its UK-wide network of reliable charge points ideally complements our own . By joining forces with Believ, we can offer wider and better services to customers across all segments of the market”

SOURCE: Believ