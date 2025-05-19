Behind the wheel of New Renault Austral: enhanced comfort with hybrid efficiency

More assertive and with contemporary edge, New Renault Austral adopts the brand's new design language. Featuring completely redesigned front and rear ends and a new light signature, its overall look is now more consistent with Rafale and New Espace

With over 200,000 units already sold since its launch in 2022, Austral has accelerated the Renault brand’s move upmarket. As part of the hybrid arm of the Renault range, alongside New Espace and Rafale, Renault Austral provides complementary support in the C and D segment offensive announced in the Renaulution strategic plan. Today, no fewer than 44% of customers have opted for the top-spec Esprit Alpine. The full hybrid E-Tech 200 ch powertrain accounts for 80% of sales.

Austral is a unique SUV. Compact on the outside, spacious and modular on the inside, it is the most versatile vehicle in its segment. New Renault Austral has received a contemporary makeover, with a fully transformed front end. The cues of Renault’s new design language are visible on most of the body features, giving it an overall look that is consistent with the other C- and D- segment models in the range.

The interior ambience echoes the elegance of the exterior styling, with new front seats and upholstery. It also gains technology rivalling higher market segments, with driver recognition and new apps available via the OpenR Link system with Google built-in.

Ultra-versatile, New Renault Austral delivers an exceptional driving experience on both long journeys and the daily commute. With its full hybrid E-Tech 200 ch powertrain and clutchless multi-mode automatic gearbox optimised throughout its life cycle, it offers one of the best power / fuel efficiency / driving comfort ratios on the market. 4Control Advanced, Multi-Sense and 32 new-generation ADAS also contribute to a level of driving comfort and onboard safety on a par with the best.

New Renault Austral is available in three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Esprit Alpine. Still built at the Palencia plant in Spain, Renault Austral will be available in several European countries before the summer.

“Renault Austral has a key role to play in our C-segment offensive. Unique on the market, it is a compact car that thinks big. Exceptionally spacious with its sliding rear seat, it ships with the highly efficient full hybrid E-Tech 200 ch powertrain, as well as onboard equipment rivalling higher market segments: 4Control Advanced, driver recognition with automatic profile loading and OpenR Link with Google built-in. Ultra-versatile and even more desirable with its contemporary looks, New Renault Austral has all the qualities to reach even more buyers.” Bruno Vanel, VP Product Performance, Renault Brand

