Beep launches NAVI: the nation’s first fully autonomous public transit system

Beep, Inc., a leading provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, today announced it has begun operating the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s autonomous vehicle service, NAVI (Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation)

Beep, Inc., a leading provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, today announced it has begun operating the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s autonomous vehicle service, NAVI (Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation). NAVI, the nation’s first fully autonomous public transportation system, launched in Jacksonville, Florida this week. Backed by a five-year O&M contract, Beep will operate and maintain the NAVI service, which is part of the JTA’s groundbreaking Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) program. The company is also announcing the closing of $52.7M in a funding round co-led by Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital.

In this first phase of the JTA’s U2C program, Beep will operate and maintain a customized fleet of 14 electric, autonomous, Buy America and ADA compliant Ford E-Transit vehicles integrated with Oxa’s automated driving system (ADS). Beep’s proprietary technology will facilitate both vehicle deployment and command center operations from the JTA’s new Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC).

The vehicles will be deployed along the Bay Street Innovation Corridor, a 3.5-mile route in Downtown Jacksonville with 12 stops from the Central Business Core to the Sports and Entertainment District, encouraging downtown revitalization.

“Beep is proud to be improving safety, expanding access, and optimizing public transit in Jacksonville with the first fully autonomous system in the nation. Building this system is a significant milestone to achieve fully sustainable, smart cities,” said Kevin Reid, Chairman of the Board and newly appointed CEO of Beep. “Our strong, long-term partnership with the visionary leaders at the JTA has laid the groundwork for the transformation of mobility and accessibility across the nation.”

Beep delivers the next generation of shared mobility services with driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles designed to serve both public and private communities. Its vehicle-agnostic capabilities enable a broad and diverse ecosystem of ADS vehicle platforms and use cases in municipal services, rideshare, and more, ensuring safety across rural and urban environments. Powered by AutonomOSTM, Beep’s AV-agnostic supervision and management platform enables operators and agencies to deliver transit-integrated AV mobility services at scale, providing for vehicle and cabin supervision, fleet orchestration, and integrated workflow management.

By complementing and expanding upon the capabilities of legacy and existing transportation networks, Beep safely and efficiently connects people, places, and services. The City of Jacksonville is geographically large and low-density; the addition and integration of new NAVI vehicles will increase efficiency and safety, offering more reliable first- and last-mile services and expanding access to more destinations and riders.

“The goal of the Ultimate Urban Circulator is to provide multi-modal transit options that improve the city’s health, economy, and environment,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The launch of NAVI is a crucial step toward a smarter, more accessible, better-connected Jacksonville – a city that is defining the future of mobility.”

The new financing brings Beep’s total capital raised to $97.7M and will be used to expand further into key markets. The company’s Chairman of the Board, Kevin Reid, will succeed Joe Moye as Beep’s CEO. Reid is a longtime technology investor and executive with over two decades of experience building strong companies, teams, and leadership.

“Our continued investment in Beep reflects our confidence in their vision for building the next generation of public transit systems that reduce traffic congestion, improve rider safety, and expand accessibility,” said Mark Rostick, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital. “As the company’s longtime chairman, Kevin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the CEO role and is well-equipped to lead the Jacksonville program and Beep’s future expansion into new communities.”

To date, Beep has managed 38 autonomous shuttle deployments across nine states. As the only vehicle-agnostic company with a history of nationwide deployment success and a focus on autonomous public transit rather than single passenger rides, Beep is uniquely positioned to eliminate congestion by managing, monitoring, and tasking autonomous vehicles more safely and efficiently.

SOURCE: Beep