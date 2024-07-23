Battery management: Vitesco Technologies starts serial production in Changchun

First time in large-scale production: Vitesco Technologies supplies leading Chinese car manufacturer with battery management electronics

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of advanced powertrain technologies and electrification solutions, has started serial production of its battery management electronics in Changchun, China. The first large-scale production is planned for a leading Chinese car manufacturer, which will equip its new electric vehicle models with state-of-the-art battery management technology.

With the serial production start of our battery management control electronics in Changchun, we have completed our portfolio for electrification in China. Our product range now includes highly integrated electric axle drive systems, electronic control units, intelligent sensors, battery management systems as well as energy and thermal management systems. This puts us in a position to support our customers even more comprehensively on their path to clean mobility. Thomas Stierle, Member of the Executive Board and head of the Electrification Solutions division

The battery management electronics, also known as the BMC (Battery Management Controller), is a central part of the battery management system (BMS) of Vitesco Technologies. It is a core component of an electric vehicle and is crucial for its safety and range. The BMC monitors the most important parameters of battery cells or battery modules, such as voltage, current and temperature. Equipped with high-precision data acquisition circuits and specially developed software, it is able to efficiently process the data transmitted by the Cell Supervising Circuit (CSC) and thus monitor the battery status.

If conditions outside the parameter limits are detected, the battery management electronics trigger appropriate response mechanisms, such as reducing the current or triggering relays to ensure safety. It also supports OTA (over-the-air) software updates, ensuring continuous optimization of the system performance.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies