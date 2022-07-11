Battery-electric all-rounder: trailer hitch makes the Aiways U5 SUV even more versatile

Following an extensive testing phase, the retrofit detachable trailer hitch for the Aiways U5 SUV is available in many European markets just in time for the start of the summer holidays.

Following an extensive testing phase, the retrofit detachable trailer hitch for the Aiways U5 SUV is available in many European markets just in time for the start of the summer holidays. It makes the battery-electric SUV even more versatile and a practical all-rounder thanks to its high towing capacity and the best drawbar load in the segment.

Whether it’s a lot of luggage, bulky sports equipment, or full camping gear: with its spacious interior and large trunk, the Aiways U5 SUV is perfect for vacation travel. Thanks to its 63 kWh lithium-ion battery, it offers an electric range of 400 kilometers and can be recharged from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 27 minutes on longer trips. With the retrofit trailer hitch available in many European markets from 01.07.2022, the all-electric U5 becomes even more practical and versatile.

Just in time for the summer season: the Aiways retrofit trailer hitch in “OE” quality

Even when it comes to accessories, the Aiways quality standard always comes first. The new trailer hitch set was therefore developed individually for the Aiways U5 SUV. This ensures not only original parts quality, but also the perfect matching of all components. In a comprehensive testing phase, the trailer hitch was also tested under the toughest conditions and approved by independent testing organizations.

High towing capacity and the best drawbar load in the segment

The result is a very high towing capacity of 1,500kg for trailers with hydraulic or pneumatic braking and 750kg for loads without brakes for a battery-electric vehicle in the compact class. At 100kg, the dynamic drawbar load even reaches the best value in the segment and thus offers, for example, the possibility of carrying three pedelecs (E-bikes) including batteries and rack. This means that the Aiways U5 SUV gives active drivers even more flexibility and becomes an even more versatile companion in everyday life.

Rear-view camera facilitates coupling and uncoupling operations by providing a good overview

The comprehensive assistance system equipment of the Aiways U5 SUV provides further advantages in combination with the retrofit towing hook. For example, the reversing camera makes handling the trailer combination even easier. The camera image on the central display in the interior always shows the towing hook in the picture, making not only coupling and uncoupling operations easier, but also maneuvering with a trailer.

Installation of the trailer hitch exclusively at Aiways service partners

The complete trailer hitch set with the detachable towing hook, socket and cable set can be purchased since 1 July 2022 in Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden from local service partners, with other markets being planned as required. In addition to the installation of the trailer coupling and the electrical kit, the technical inspection and type approval of the retrofit can also be carried out directly after consultation and appointment.

Important note: Since no towing capacity is noted in the vehicle documents of the Aiways U5 SUV, the installation must be validated by a testing organization so that the vehicle documents can be corrected afterwards. The costs of this inspection vary depending on the inspection organization and region and are in addition to the attachment price.

SOURCE: Aiways