BASF’s Supervisory Board extends appointment of Michael Heinz

The Supervisory Board of BASF SE today extended the appointment of BASF Board Member Michael Heinz (54) until the end of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in 2024. The appointment was originally scheduled to expire in 2019.

Michael Heinz has been a member of BASF’s Board of Executive Directors since 2011. He is Industrial Relations Director and Site Director of Ludwigshafen and responsible for Engineering & Maintenance, Environmental Protection, Health & Safety, European Site & Verbund Management and Human Resources.

