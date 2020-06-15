BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned

Preparations and construction of BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe are advancing as planned. After the casting of the foundation for its precursor cathode active material (PCAM) plant in Harjavalta, Finland, BASF has officially started construction. In addition, BASF has secured the construction permits to begin building the new cathode active material (CAM) plant in Schwarzheide, Germany. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-step investment project is progressing as scheduled for a 2022 start-up. BASF remains steadfast in its commitment to provide a reliable and sustainable local supply to cell producers and OEM customers in Europe.

The new battery materials plants are part of BASF’s goal to be the leading global supplier of high-energy density CAM for the automotive industry. The initial capacities will enable the supply of around 400,000 full electric vehicles per year with BASF battery materials.

“We are proud to further strengthen and expand our global presence in Europe to serve our customers,” said Dr. Peter Schuhmacher, President, Catalysts division at BASF. “We are determined to provide innovative high-performance products with a minimized CO 2 footprint along the battery value chain. Through regional production in combination with renewable energy sources as well as use of energy efficient and proprietary process technologies in our new plants in Europe, we are able to reduce CO 2 footprint significantly – by around 30% compared with conventional industry standard on the market.”

“The health and safety of our employees and construction partners are our top priorities. My thanks go to all the teams who have been working safely and diligently to finish construction on time and provide battery materials to our customers in 2022,” added Dr. Daniel Schönfelder, Vice President, Battery Materials Europe at BASF.

SOURCE: BASF