Basf unveils GLYSANTIN® ELECTRIFIED® low electrical conductivity coolants for enhanced protection of electric vehicles

New coolants comply with the latest Chinese industry standard, which comes into effect on October 1, 2025

BASF has launched its new GLYSANTIN® ELECTRIFIED® low electrical conductivity coolants (LECCs) to enhance the safety and stability of battery systems in electric vehicles. Complying with the new GB 29743.2-2025 standard, which comes into effect on October 1 in China, these coolants are engineered to mitigate risks associated with battery failures, thereby improving overall vehicle safety and longevity.

BASF’s LECCs maintain low and stable currents when exposed to high-voltage components, minimizing fluid decomposition and hydrogen generation. These features help prevent overheating, fire and explosion, enhancing both the safety and long-term stability of batteries. Additionally, the newly developed coolants offer excellent corrosion protection and compatibility with various materials, having received certification from external testing institutes such as SGS and RATTC, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Transport of China.

“We are excited to offer these innovative coolants, fully compliant with the upgraded national standard, to our customers,” said Matthias Lang, Vice President, Business Management of Fuel and Lubricant Solutions Asia Pacific. “This advancement reflects the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Transport of China, leading research institutions, OEMs and industry players, including BASF, to establish the new GB standard, all aimed at enhancing the safety of electric vehicles.”

BASF has commenced production of the new LECCs at its Pudong site in China, the largest market for new energy vehicles. This move accelerates BASF’s strategy tailored to regional and local markets and highlights the synergy between its global R&D capabilities and local operations.

“The initial launch of LECCs is focused on China, where we see primary customer interest,” added Lang. “When this interest grows outside of China, we will continue to leverage our global presence and technical expertise to serve our customers seamlessly.”

BASF’s GLYSANTIN, first patented in 1929, is committed to safety, performance and longevity across powertrain technologies. Its product range features innovative solutions for battery and fuel cell cooling, along with low carbon footprint and circular economy options. In particular, GLYSANTIN ELECTRIFIED products offer high-quality engine coolants for current and future driving systems, ensuring comprehensive protection. For more information visit www.glysantin.com/global/en.

SOURCE: Basf