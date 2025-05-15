BASF to showcase comprehensive solutions for advanced mobility at The Battery Show Europe 2025

Innovative solutions that enhance electrification of powertrains

BASF will present its comprehensive range of innovative technologies for electromobility at The Battery Show Europe 2025 from June 3-5 in Stuttgart, Germany. The leading event for the battery and electric vehicle (EV) sectors will gather industry professionals to discuss advancements and applications. At booth 10-E110, BASF will feature product innovations designed to enhance the performance of various electrified powertrain concepts as well as Catena-X based solutions to support sustainable automotive mobility. Beyond that, experts from BASF will share their expertise by contributing presentations to the event’s advanced battery and H/EV technology conference featuring pioneers from across the industry.

Innovative batteries with BASF battery materials and recycling solutions

Chemistry is making a major contribution to the electrified vehicle market. Batteries are the heart of electric vehicles, significantly influencing their real driving range, charging time and life span. Tailor-made cathode active materials (CAM) by BASF play a key role in providing high performance on efficiency, reliability, costs, durability and the size of the battery. BASF supplies the world’s largest cell manufacturers and leading OEM platforms with high-performance CAM solutions tailored to their needs. BASF offers one of the broadest CAM portfolios with a well-established position in key technologies like NCA (nickel-cobalt-aluminum-oxide), NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese-oxide) and LCO (lithium-cobalt-oxide). In addition, BASF’s portfolio includes battery recycling solutions as well as precursors and base metals sourcing and management. Through its global production and R&D footprint across key regions, BASF ensures a reliable supply of high-quality materials and localized support for its partners, allowing the company to better serve its customers worldwide.

BASF has also developed comprehensive solutions for battery recycling over the past years. Battery recycling allows the recovery of valuable materials in end-of-life batteries and production scrap to be reintegrated into the production cycle. With that, Recycling reduces the dependency on primary mining resources as well as emission of greenhouse gas, while establishing a local supply of critical raw materials. BASF offerings cover all steps along the battery recycling value chain, from collecting end-of-life batteries and production scrap, discharging and dismantling, as well as black mass production and refining – leveraging a strong and reliable partner network in addition to BASF’s own black mass production facility in Schwarzheide, Germany.

Products for High Voltage Connectors

BASF offers an extensive range of engineering plastics for the eMobility market with its Ultramid® DC grades (Durable Color), including options that are flame-retardant. High technical demands necessitate innovative solutions based on PA6, PA66 and PPA. For the already established Ultradur® (PBT) products, color stability is predominantly ensured, particularly for the orange (RAL 2003) used in the industry. Additionally, our solutions have been specifically optimized for laser marking, providing high contrast values and enhancing options for marking and customizing high voltage connectors.

Ultramid® Expand in use for cylindrical cell holders

The foamed polyamide in cylindrical cell holders is setting a new standard for lightweight and efficient battery solutions. This innovative material provides a simple one-step process, making it not only easy to manufacture but also cost-effective. Ultramid® Expand offers excellent physical properties, including high stiffness and strength, along with superior resistance to high temperatures.

By utilizing these advanced thermoplastics, manufacturers can significantly reduce the weight of battery packs, enhancing their energy density and overall performance.

Engineering plastics flame retardant product portfolio for electrical safety components

BASF’s flame retardant engineering plastics product portfolio is designed specifically for applications such as plugs, busbars, battery disconnect units and battery management systems. Our innovative thermoplastics feature exceptional mechanical properties, ensuring durability and reliability in demanding environments. These flame retardant materials offer excellent thermal and electrical insulation, as well as outstanding dimensional stability. This combination of features makes them ideal for providing fixed mounting brackets for electrical compartment components, enhancing safety and performance in various applications.

By choosing BASF’s flame retardant plastics solutions, customers can achieve enhanced safety, performance, and sustainability in their electrical systems.

Polyurethane adhesive solutions for next-generation batteries

BASF offers its adhesive solutions tailored for next-generation batteries, featuring the innovative “Debonding on Demand” concept. This cutting-edge solution facilitates the repair, reuse, and recycling of batteries, promoting sustainability within the industry.

Additionally, BASF will showcase an array of advanced polyurethane (PU) applications, including the latest battery adhesives, fire protective coatings and battery potting systems. These products are specifically designed to enhance the performance and safety of electric vehicle battery packs.

Long-lasting protection and performance with the right surface treatment and coatings

For optimal protection and enhanced performance across a wide range of platform designs and battery systems, BASF offers a range of innovative coating solutions. These solutions, spanning from pretreatment to e-coat (CathoGuard®) and dielectric coatings are instrumental in achieving the desired outcomes. A standout solution is the eco-friendly Oxsilan® thin film technology, delivered through the Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand. This innovative technology applies a uniform and protective layer on metal surfaces, enhancing durability, corrosion resistance, as well as adhesion properties.

Additionally, Chemetall is developing non-chrome surface treatment solutions for copper foil. These innovative and sustainable processes contribute to improving the adhesion of the battery active material to the electrode, as well as protecting the foil against oxidation during transport and storage. BASF Coatings also has recently started an R&D project to support battery production in Europe and to simplify and enhance the sustainability of recycling processes. The objective is to create an innovative binder for the cathode coating of lithium-ion batteries that serves as an alternative to PFAS-containing materials.

BASF’s portfolio of surface treatment and coating solutions not only provide corrosion protection but also can enhance performance and lifespan of battery cells and pack components, enabling development of further improved sustainable energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

Smoother processing with the right additives

High-performance processing additives empower battery cell manufacturers to overcome challenges in all aspects of battery cell manufacturing, such as conductive and cathode slurry preparation, improvement of ceramic coatings both for insulation as separator foils, they allow improved performance and enable an enhanced runability on the coating lines. BASF’s portfolio of innovative processing additives provides suitable solutions to overcome current and future requirements and challenges, enabling a smoother and more efficient manufacturing experience.

Overcoming the limits of lithium-ion batteries

To achieve cleaner and more efficient batteries, the need for high-performance materials increases. Despite improvements over recent years, Lithium-ion batteries still offer room for technical improvement, particularly in terms of charge capacity. Licity® binders have been designed to overcome the current limits of the technology. The waterborne binders possess high colloidal stability, making them highly compatible with cobinders like CMC. In addition, they exhibit exceptional processability and superior coating behavior, as well as excellent mechanics and electrochemical performance. With these unique properties, Licity® binders enable an increased performance for Lithium-ion cells, contributing to the development of cleaner and more efficient batteries.

Novel cathode binder for solid-state batteries (SSB)

The solid-state battery is an advanced technology for electromobility with an expected breakthrough within the next decade. However, the solid-state battery requires powerful partners to elevate its performance and efficiency. Using OPPANOL® as a cathode binder significantly reduces the risk of electrochemical disturbances. Its chemical inertness ensures that it does not react with the electrolyte or other battery components. This prevents the formation of unwanted by-products or harmful reactions that could affect performance. Additionally, high-molecular-weight OPPANOL® exhibits superior elasticity and elongation. It can effectively accommodate mechanical expansion and contraction during battery operation, thereby reducing the risk of physical damage or premature failure. Using OPPANOL® as a cathode binder results in more efficient and longer-lasting batteries designed specifically for modern automotive applications.

Digital product passport ecosystem

BASF will also unveil Path.Era, a scalable ecosystem for digital battery passports, based on Catena-X. Co-founded by BASF alongside leading industry partners, Path.Era is built to enable full traceability and circularity across the battery value chain and is now available on Cofinity-X. The Path.Era battery passport addresses key challenges in managing battery data across the value chain. It simplifies onboarding for supply chain partners, ensures secure and standardized data exchange, and reduces manual processes—all while meeting legal requirements.

BASF’s experts to present at conference part

At the event’s conference, BASF’s experts will contribute two insightful presentations.

The first presentation, titled “Advanced Battery Chemistry – a Practical Case Study on the Path.Era Battery Passport” (Tuesday, 3 June, 4:15 PM – 4:30 PM, Room C4 – Track C) will explore the significance of traceability and transparency in battery materials. Uwe Wolf, Managing Director & CBO, Data Space Solutions GmbH, will highlight how the Path.Era initiative promotes responsible sourcing and recycling practices, enhancing the sustainability of electric vehicles through the collaborative efforts within the Catena-X ecosystem.

The second presentation, “Debonding on Demand: Adhesive Solutions Paving the Way for Next-Generation Batteries” (Tuesday, 3 June, 3:45 PM – 4:00 PM, Room C7 – Track A) will be delivered by Dr. Anna Cristadoro, Principal Scientist at BASF. This talk will address the challenges posed by strong adhesives in disassembling next-generation batteries and present innovative solutions that facilitate easier disassembly, thereby promoting a more sustainable lifecycle for battery systems.

Join us at The Battery Show Europe 2025 to learn how BASF is leading the way in advancements in battery technology and sustainable practices. Visit our booth 10-E110. https://www.thebatteryshow.eu

SOURCE: BASF