BASF recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner and with Overdrive Award for Sustainability

BASF was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company’s 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

This is the 15th time BASF has received the award. The company was also honored with the Overdrive Award for Sustainable Construction and Workspaces, performance beyond BASF’s traditional work for GM and the automotive assembly industry.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers, less than 1% of their supply base, from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live event to be held in March, but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by our great partner, General Motors, for the 15th time,” said Sean McKeon, BASF Vice President and Key Account Manager for GM. “This is not a one-day achievement. It took the collective effort of thousands of BASF employees and our strong partnership with General Motors over many years.”

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

BASF also wins Overdrive Award

BASF was also honored with the coveted Overdrive Award, not for automotive products, but for its Sustainable Construction technology and applications. BASF collaborated on roofing and flooring projects for GM’s Spring Hill and Flint assembly plants that contributed to mutual sustainability goals of a smaller carbon footprint, less waste to landfills, and water and energy savings.

“BASF’s portfolio isn’t just paint, catalysts, plastics, or automotive fluids,” said McKeon. “Thank you, General Motors, for allowing us to provide you with sustainable solutions beyond the scope of the automotive industry. This Overdrive Award will take a place of great honor in our company’s legacy. It will continually remind us that our multi-prong, customer-centered strategy is focused in the right way.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

