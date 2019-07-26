BASF received Global Purchasing Excellence Award by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

BASF’s Coatings division has received the highest distinction at Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) Global Purchasing Excellence Award event. During the ceremony held at the luxury Foxhill Manor country house hotel in Broadway, Worcestershire, UK, BASF was presented with the “Customer First Recognition Award” which honors the company’s outstanding customer focus.

The Customer First Awards pay tribute to the companies that best demonstrate JLR’s Customer First principles which are crucial to their successful future. Those principles are: personalized, transparent, easy to do business with, dependable and make one feel special. Awarded companies seek to ensure that the customers – both internal and external – always come first.

“BASF is delighted and grateful to be awarded with this exclusive recognition from Jaguar Land Rover,” said Thomas Kloster, head of the Automotive OEM Coatings Solutions Europe business unit at BASF’s Coatings division. “It demonstrates the great commitment and capability of our team to focus on the customer and to offer the innovative solutions that JLR needs.”

“This award is a great achievement by the BASF team. It is the first Special Vehicle Operations excellence award to be presented by JLR and highlights BASF’s commitment, dedication and teamwork and their sheer determination to do the right thing for their customer. It is well deserved,” added Danielle Thornton, SVO Global Strategic Buyer, JLR.

BASF’s Coatings division supports Jaguar Land Rover by combining modern paint processes with special effect pigments and technologies. It supplies innovative and unusual premium paints for various models of the JLR portfolio. Furthermore, BASF has supported manufacturing operations at JLR’s production sites and has been closely involved in environmentally sustainability projects, including recycling plastics.

“This has been a great partnership from day one. We are so pleased to win this award and to be recognized for supplier excellence linked to paint supply and services provided to Jaguar Land Rover, this is a great achievement,” said Paul Flavell, Account Manager JLR, BASF

With a total of 15 Global Purchasing Excellence Awards – split between gold, silver and bronze including 2 Customer First Recognition Awards – JLR thanked their suppliers for their valued partnership and their extraordinary contribution to the business. The awards were presented by Professor Dr Ralf Speth, CEO Jaguar Land Rover, Ian Harnett, Executive Director – Global Purchasing and HR, English actress, former model, author and activist, Joanna Lumley, and Victoria Pendleton, one of Great Britain’s most successful female Olympians.

SOURCE: BASF