BASF is most sustainable innovation partner for BMW

BASF was honored with a BMW Supplier Innovation Award 2018 as the winner in the Sustainability category. BMW Group said BASF achieved the best performance in CO 2 emissions in the report published by the non-governmental organization CDP. BASF’s anchoring of the fight against climate change within the company were cited as another reason for the decision.

In addition, BASF develops solutions that help its customers reduce CO 2 emissions. One example for the automotive industry is the innovative integrated coating process, which considerably reduces energy consumption by eliminating one entire coating and curing step.

“For more than 50 years, BMW and BASF have shared a common goal: sustainable mobility,” said Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, at the awards ceremony. “We see this award as both recognition of our longstanding collaborative partnership as well as motivation to continue to be a pioneer and a trendsetter in terms of sustainability. As such, we have set ourselves the target of CO 2 -neutral growth until 2030.”

The awards ceremony took place on November 21 at the BMW plant in Landshut, Germany. BMW Group presented the BMW Supplier Innovation Award for the fifth time. It recognized a total of 15 suppliers for their achievements and exceptional collaboration and named five winners in the categories Productivity, Sustainability, Efficient Dynamics, Digitalization and Emotional Experience.

SOURCE: BASF