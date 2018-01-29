BASF increases prices for pigments, dyes and preparations worldwide

Effective today, or as contracts allow, BASF will increase prices for pigments, dyes and preparations by up to 15% percent worldwide. The price increase will affect all market segments, predominantly the coatings, plastics and printing industries. Price adjustments are necessary due to higher raw material prices e.g. for pre-cursers of pigments and dyes, as well as increased costs for regulatory efforts like registration, environmental, health and safety.

