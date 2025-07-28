BASF: High flowability, easy processing and good colorability: PPA for small and color-stable E&E parts

Ultramid® T6000 (PA66/6T) bridges gap between polyamide 66 and polyphthalamide (PPA)

For many electric and electronics (E&E) components, where stiffness and strength of polyamide 66 (PA66) reach their limit, BASF customers can now choose from a tailored portfolio of PA66/6T compounds: Ultramid® T6000 is a high-temperature polyamide outperforming PA66 in mechanical and dielectric properties in presence of humidity and at elevated temperatures. At the same time, its lower moisture absorption ensures good dimensional stability, thus closing the gap to BASF’s Ultramid® Advanced (polyphthalamide: PPA) portfolio. Ultramid® T6000 allows for easy processing at low mold temperatures similar to standard PA66. Due to its good colorability, compounds with different white shades can be manufactured, in addition to durable orange and grey. The flame-retardant grades are equipped with a non-halogenated flame retardant. Ultramid® T6000 are improved, backwards-integrated PA66/6T compounds, which BASF acquired from Solvay in 2020, and are immediately available.

Its good flowability makes Ultramid® T6000 ideal for producing small and complex E&E components, e.g. high-voltage connectors and miniature circuit breakers (MCB) as well as parts in electric powertrains and consumer electronics. E.g., Ultramid® T6340 G6 can be used in high-voltage connectors for electric vehicles to provide a safe and reliable connection between battery and inverter or the power distribution and e-motor even at elevated temperatures. Ultramid® T6000 thus helps to transfer power in the most efficient and safe way; even high power surges during swift acceleration can be reliably handled during the whole lifetime of the vehicle, while ensuring an optimum component design in terms of compact, flexible geometry, weight and cost.

UL cards for e.g., Ultramid® T6340G6 show outstanding flame-retardant values: It has a V-0 rating at 0.4mm and is characterized by a high CTI (Comparative Tracking Index) of 600 (acc. to IEC 60112): This supports miniaturization of E&E parts by lower creepage and better insulation than standard PA66. The PPA provides an excellent electrical RTI (Relative Temperature Index) of 150°C at 0.4mm and a GWFI (Glow Wire Flammability Index) of 960°C at 0.8mm. This ensures functionality for small wall thicknesses, even at high operating temperatures. “Our Ultramid® T6000 bridges the gap between PA66 and PPA for E&E applications”, says Andreas Stockheim from PPA business development at BASF. “Tests have proven that mold temperatures from 90°C to 110°C have no significant influence on its good mechanical properties and surface appearance: Thus, manufacturers can use their existing PA66 equipment like water cooling for molds – they can even save energy in comparison to manufacturing PPAs. We are looking forward to working together with customers and unlocking the full potential of Ultramid® T6000 for innovative E&E components in many colors.”

As the market leader for polyamides, BASF with Ultramid® T6000 is currently the only company to offer pre-colored PA66/6T compounds in durable orange (RAL 2003), which meet the criteria of color stability at high temperatures over a long time. They thus enable long-lasting color coding, which is safety-relevant for high voltage applications. The use of tailor-made pigments and non-halogenated flame retardants counteracts electro-corrosion, especially in humid and warm environments. Besides pre-colored compounds in black, grey, orange and white, UL-certified masterbatches are available for self-coloring. For fuel cell components, the high-purity Ultramid® T6300HG7 without flame retardants can be used.

SOURCE: BASF