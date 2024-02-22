BASF Coatings signs global preferred partnership agreement with INEOS Automotive for its global body and paint program

For the next three years, BASF will help INEOS Automotive build its global body and paint program focusing on the highest level of industry standards and sustainable refinish solutions

INEOS Automotive and BASF’s Coatings division have signed an agreement on a global automotive refinish body and paint development. The partners will commit to a long-term strategic collaboration that enables them to exceed the industry standard in vehicle body repair and paint refinish. The partnership includes the supply of sustainable refinish solutions, expertise and latest digital color-matching solutions and training.

“We are very happy to partner with BASF to develop a world-class sustainable paint program in the next few years which follows the highest quality standards in paint-work repairs for premium vehicles,” said Steve Graham, Global Head of Aftersales, INEOS Automotive. “With BASF’s technical support and management experience in the latest body shop standards, the INEOS Automotive network can now rely on a partner that shares our commitment to excellence in customer service.”

BASF will ensure that the most sustainable and efficient refinish practices are maintained at the highest level to the INEOS body shop network in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be in the automotive industry and we are delighted to have the opportunity to broaden our engagement with INEOS Automotive. With our highly innovative portfolio of solutions now setting the industry standard, we look forward to aligning and complementing INEOS’ vision with our own strategic principles to drive a new, strong, and rewarding partnership,” said Chris Titmarsh, Senior Vice President, Global BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions.

INEOS collaborates with BASF Coatings as a partner in surface technology for its first offroad vehicle, the INEOS Grenadier, manufactured in Hambach, France, since 2021. With the new agreement, BASF broadens the partnership with INEOS in the implementation and development of the body and paint program for both the INEOS Grenadier and the newly launched double-cab pick-up variant called the Quartermaster.

SOURCE: BASF