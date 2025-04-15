BASF Coatings sets new standard in end-to-end digital color solutions for body shops with Refinity®

New ImagePLUS color feature offers highest-precision and high-speed color identification process

In its cloud-based platform Refinity, BASF Coatings consolidates a comprehensive suite of digital business solutions for the automotive refinish industry, ensuring body shops worldwide can embrace sustainable digitalization with confidence. With the latest launch of a new color innovation and additional features, automotive refinish customers get access to the most advanced digital color experience, as well as business and training solutions seamlessly.

Refinity leverages next-generation color scanning technology with its latest spectrophotometer ScanR. The device is the fastest and most accurate color matching solution for flawless results, ensuring precision and reliability in color measurement. ScanR takes five precise measurements in just 30 seconds and includes automatic Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and license plate recognition, minimizing errors and saving time. It also features scratch detection and grants access to the industry’s largest color database for precise color identification and perfect matching.

The newly designed ImagePLUS feature is also fully compatible with previous-generation spectrophotometers, providing body shops with maximum flexibility. It helps body shop managers and painters to speed up the color identification process with an increased intuitive high-quality visualization and accuracy. With on-screen visualized color retrieval, complex data interpretation is eliminated, while real-time comparisons reduce spray-outs and boost efficiency. Enhanced by spectral curve analysis and precise detection of effect particles and coarseness, it refines results even further, ensuring the perfect color match with minimal material waste.

“Thanks to our expertise in color technology and sustainability, and developments with our OEM partners and customers, Refinity is set to enhance body shop performance in all areas. We are now able to offer a state-of-the-art cloud solution providing customers worldwide with a seamless digital color experience,” says Chris Titmarsh, Senior Vice President Automotive Refinish Coatings at BASF.

Driven by science and color expertise, BASF Coatings empowers manufacturers and designers to address consumer preferences with precision. Connected with the fully automated mixing machine Alfa CR4/6, the digital color process delivers unparalleled speed and precision, capable of completing up to six mixes simultaneously. This efficiency not only optimizes the workflow of the body shop, but also minimizes waste, reinforcing BASF’s commitment to helping its customers reach their individual sustainability goals.

