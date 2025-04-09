BASF Coatings recognized as 2024 Supplier of the Year winner by General Motors

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience

General Motors presented BASF Coatings with a 2024 Supplier of the Year Award at GM’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

“Our long-standing partnership with General Motors has been built over years of collaboration, shared values and a steadfast commitment to creating innovative solutions for our valued customer,” said Uta Holzenkamp, president of BASF Coatings. “We are honored to be recognized by GM, and it further ignites our passion to bring our partners bold ideas and tailor-made products.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognize global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s core values and ambitious goals.

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers.”

SOURCE: BASF