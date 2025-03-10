BASF Coatings and Nio agree on strategic partnership for automotive coatings

BASF Coatings, a leading global supplier of innovative coatings solutions, and Nio, a pioneer in the global smart electric vehicle market, have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) aimed at establishing a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation in the automotive coatings sector

The agreement lays out the framework for ongoing discussions between the two companies, facilitating annual strategic dialogues to negotiate the implementation of this partnership. Both parties are committed to fostering platforms for cooperation that encompass market and customer development, project management, and information exchange.

As part of the strategic cooperation, BASF Coatings intends to provide Nio with an extensive range of products tailored to meet specific technical requirements and will offer value-added services including color design, color development, digital solutions, sustainability initiatives, workshops, and industry-leading technical support.

”The signing of today’s strategic partnership agreement builds on ten years of successful collaboration. Nio has established a leading position for electric vehicles through advanced technology and a clear brand identity. Together, we will keep on exploring innovative technologies and we will support Nio in reaching its sustainability targets and future goals,” said Uta Holzenkamp, President of BASF Coatings.

Nio recognizes BASF Coatings as its strategic partner for automotive exterior coatings, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration in achieving shared goals. Both companies will work jointly on the development and application of new coating materials and technologies on a global level, aiming for sustainable development and carbon neutrality.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry, as BASF Coatings and Nio aim to enhance their cooperation through innovation and strategic alignment. Both companies are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in shaping the future of electric vehicle coatings together.

SOURCE: BASF