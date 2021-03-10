BASF becomes global paint accessories supplier for leading OEM brand Fit4Paint

BASF has become the exclusive global supplier to Fit4Paint, BMW’s private label paint-related products (PRP) offering. Fit4Paint is an optimized portfolio of protection, cleaning, sanding, masking, mixing & painting, and polishing accessories put together by paint experts that can easily meet the specific needs of BMW painters and is perfectly aligned with BMW’s ColorSystem paint portfolio.

This agreement, which runs for two years, is exclusive to BMW authorized dealers and body shops in 18 countries (Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Russia, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia), offering ordering, consultation and service for paint and paint-related products from a single source provided by experienced experts from BASF Coatings. This ensures optimum integration into the existing BMW ColorSystem service and training concept, and access to a comprehensive, customizable product portfolio. BASF became the exclusive coatings partner for BMW’s ColorSystem refinish system in EMEA early last year until 2022 with option to extend for another two years.

A strong partnership offering many benefits

The ColorSystem and Fit4Paint portfolios for BMW repairs offer high-end, cost-efficient products that are selected based on the recommendations from paint experts. Competent advice and local service is carried out on-the-spot by BASF, incorporating an effective integration into the existing ColorSystem service and training concept.

“BMW body shops utilize the full suite of training, advanced business management solutions including audits and digital color management to ensure their teams stay ahead. Fit4Paint seamlessly completes the offer for the body shop with OEM recommended paint accessories which assures a higher and safer standard of refinish work,” said Martina Fischer, Global Strategic Account Manager BMW Group, BASF Automotive Refinish Solutions Europe.

The two companies have collaborated for more than 36 years in the refinishing sector. With the Fit4Paint portfolio, BASF offers an advanced and dynamic portfolio of paint-related products, covering the entire paint and cosmetic repair process, including workplace safety and health protection.

SOURCE: BASF