BASF Battery Materials renews long-term cathode active materials supply agreement for Schwarzheide

Beyond the recently announced global framework agreement with CATL, BASF has also renewed its existing long-term cathode active materials (CAM) supply agreement with a third-party regarding supply from BASF’s CAM plant in Schwarzheide, Germany.

“We are happy to extend our existing supply agreement for the CAM plant in Schwarzheide. This illustrates our customers’ confidence in our innovative products and the high-quality production processes behind,” said Dr. Daniel Schönfelder, President of BASF’s Battery Materials division. “With this strengthened customer setup for our European CAM operations, we feel well positioned for the future.”

BASF’s state-of-the-art production plant for battery materials in Schwarzheide is the only production facility for high-performance cathode active materials in Germany, and also the only fully automated large-scale cathode active materials production facility in Europe.

