Barretts Honda unveils state-of-the-art showroom

Barretts Honda, located on Vauxhall Road in Canterbury, is celebrating the reopening of its showroom to meet growing demand and new models coming out this year.

The dealership has seen its showroom transformed into a state-of-the-art retail store. The refurbishment coincides with the upcoming extension in the Honda range, with the Civic saloon and new generation CR-V to be launched in the coming months.

As well as increasing the size of the showroom, it now boasts a whole host of new facilities for customers, including a bigger, more comfortable lounge area featuring a customer information station with free Wi-Fi and exclusive children’s zone. The showroom has been completely remodelled in order to give buyers room to view the vehicles on display and offer a more sophisticated customer experience. Additionally, the electrical infrastructure has been updated to include electric vehicle charging for the next generation of Honda vehicles.

Barretts Honda celebrated the opening of its new showroom with an official ceremony on 26thJuly. Honda Heritage was in attendance, showcasing a selection of vehicles, along with Honda memorabilia. This was set against the modern Honda vehicles, including the stunning Honda NSX.

Samantha Stanton, Dealer Principal at Barretts Honda, said: “Our latest investment into the refurbishment of our showroom enables us to display the Honda range in a bright and modern environment that compliments the stunning cars we have on offer. With the exciting additions to the range planned for 2018 and 2019, this provides our customers with an enhanced experience to view the Honda range and we very much look forward to welcoming visitors, both old and new, in the coming months.”

For more information on Barretts Honda visit www.barrettskent.co.uk/honda/ or call 01227 866266.

