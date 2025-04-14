Bandai Namco, AirConsole and Volkswagen bring Pac-Man into the vehicle

The Pac-Man Championship Edition can now be experienced exclusively in over 300,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Europe

Volkswagen is expanding its gaming offering in selected models. The Pac-Man Championship Edition is now available in the optional AirConsole03 In-Car App for playing on the infotainment display in a parked vehicle. A smartphone serves as the controller. Volkswagen is the first automotive manufacturer to dynamically combine the new game with the vehicle’s background lighting and, for compatible ID. models, also with ID. Light as an option. This means that an even more immersive gaming experience is created specifically by the interior lighting responding to the game content and inputs by the players.

The Pac-Man Championship Edition retains the well-known and popular game principle from the 1980s: Pac-Man eats dots in a labyrinth while trying to avoid being caught by ghosts. Once all the dots have been eaten, the next level begins. The icons for bonus points and power pellets have been redesigned. More points are awarded for touching silhouettes of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, VW Bus and Golf IV R32, brands such as GTI, GTX or R and Volkswagen wheel rims. Anyone who wants to fight the Ghost Gang should look for power pellets in the form of the Volkswagen brand logo.

AirConsole is the world’s first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. The in-car app can transform compatible Volkswagen vehicles into a gaming station including the infotainment, sound and background lighting system. The portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age. With the implementation of the further gaming offering, Volkswagen is also responding to customer feedback from drivers. With partners N-Dream and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., in-car gaming becomes a new social experience, and playing a classic game such as Pac-Man connects generations. Volkswagen is additionally further enhancing the overall digital experience.

The AirConsole in-car app is available in many European countries in the ID. models ID.7, ID.5, ID.4 and ID.3 (from ID. Software 4.0 in each case) as well as for the Tayron, Tiguan, Passat, Golf Variant and Golf models from model year 2025. Playing while parked requires a Volkswagen ID user account, an active VW Connect Plus contract and an active internet connection on the smartphone. The AirConsole in-car app must be downloaded from the In-Car Shop before it can be used for the first time.

SOURCE: Volkswagen