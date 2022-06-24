Ballard Truck Center becomes first Volvo Trucks certified EV dealer in New England

Ballard Truck Center recently became the first Volvo Truck Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer in Massachusetts at its Tewksbury location, and its sales and service representatives are fully trained to help customers with their entire electromobility transition.

Ballard Truck Center, a fifth-generation family-owned business, recently became the first Volvo Truck Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer in Massachusetts at its Tewksbury location. The Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer program includes a robust set of training courses designed to educate sales and service representatives so that they are better able to help customers with their entire electromobility transition.

“Expanding the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer network to New England is another key step in developing the full support system needed for widescale Class 8 truck electrification to succeed,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We congratulate Ballard Truck Center for being the first dealership to complete the training program in Massachusetts — making it the eighth U.S. state to have one or more Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealerships — and commend their team’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Founded in 1906 as a blacksmith shop, Ballard Truck Center operates five locations in Massachusetts in Tewksbury, Avon, West Springfield, West Wareham, and Worcester, as well as one in Johnston, Rhode Island. The Tewksbury location is the first to be certified as it is ideally situated to support and service customers in the Boston market that are interested in adding the zero-tailpipe emissions Volvo VNR Electrics to their fleet to achieve sustainability goals. The dealership has noticed an increase in customer questions about battery-electric vehicles and recently hosted an EV open house due to all the interest.

The dealership upgraded one service bay at the Tewksbury location to be dedicated to battery-electric trucks and trained three of its technicians to safely perform maintenance and repairs, which are covered by Volvo’s Gold Contract for its VNR Electric model. The location also maintains a $1.5 million inventory in key parts and components for the Volvo VNR Electric model to minimize service times and quickly get customers back on the road. In addition, it has a portable charger to service the Volvo VNR Electrics and has begun developing plans to install additional charging infrastructure as adoption of battery-electric trucks continues to grow in the region.

“Ballard Truck Center has been keeping New England rolling for more than 100 years, and we have continued to adapt and expand our business to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Robert Picking, head of business development for Ballard Truck Center. “Becoming Massachusetts’ first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership is a prime example of the company’s customer-first mindset, and we are excited to now also be able to provide the support and experience needed for customers with their zero-tailpipe emission transportation goals.”

The Volvo VNR Electric model was designed as a zero-tailpipe emissions transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. The next generation Volvo VNR Electric, which can cover up to 275 miles on a single charge, began production in Q2 2022.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks