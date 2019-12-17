BAE Systems, Inc. names Tom Arseneault to become President & CEO

Having served as chief executive officer since 2014, Jerry DeMuro will transition to a new role as executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives and continue to serve on the U.S. organization’s Board of Directors.

Under DeMuro’s leadership, BAE Systems, Inc. navigated protracted defense spending downturns – intensified by sequestration measures, government shutdowns, and macroeconomic pressures – to return to sustainable growth. The company continues to provide market-leading products and services to defense, national security, and commercial customers, and it has built a record-level order backlog.

“I would like to thank Jerry for his outstanding leadership since his appointment in 2014, both as a highly effective member of the Executive team and a valuable contributor to Board discussion and decision making,” commented Sir Roger Carr, Chairman of BAE Systems plc.

“In addition, I look forward to Tom joining the Board in 2020 knowing that his skills, industry experience, and expertise will be important to the delivery of our operational performance and strategic objectives in the years ahead.”

Arseneault is currently president and COO of BAE Systems, Inc., responsible for delivering business and functional performance across the company’s three sectors. This role is the most recent in his 22-year tenure with BAE Systems, having previously held other senior leadership positions at the company, including president of the Electronic Systems sector and executive vice president of BAE Systems’ Product Sectors. For more information, see Arseneault’s biography.

“Tom has extensive experience and a deep commitment to our mission, and his selection represents a natural next step for our leadership team,” said Jerry DeMuro, CEO, BAE Systems, Inc. “Tom knows our business and lives our values, and I’m confident he’s the right person to guide the company into the future and ensure BAE Systems and its dedicated employees continue to thrive and deliver for our customers.”

SOURCE: BAE Systems