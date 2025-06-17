BAE Systems’ electric drive system demonstrates high fuel economy in federal testing

BAE Systems' innovative Gen3 electric drive system has successfully completed testing at the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Bus Research and Testing Center (BRTC), demonstrating best-in-class fuel economy and emissions results

BAE Systems’ innovative Gen3 electric drive system has successfully completed testing at the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Bus Research and Testing Center (BRTC), demonstrating best-in-class fuel economy and emissions results.

Equipped with BAE Systems propulsion and accessory power controls, the bus produced an average fuel economy of 6.6 miles per gallon during testing, setting a new benchmark for a hybrid-electric bus in North America. Fuel savings also contributed to significant reductions across emissions categories. The Gen3 system was developed to enhance power delivery, improve acceleration, cut replacement and maintenance time, and significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions on hybrid buses.

“BAE Systems’ Gen3 drivetrain technology raises the standard again for the transit industry,” said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “The test results highlight the efficiency of our proven technology, which enhances sustainability while delivering the reliability, performance, and cost savings that transit authorities expect.”

For several months, the bus was tested with the company’s Gen3 drive train system across various duty cycles to monitor fuel economy and emissions performance. BRTC staff also evaluated the bus for maintainability and noise levels. With testing completed, FTA grant funding for the system is now available for transit agencies around the country.

BAE Systems’ Gen3 system includes a traction motor, onboard energy-storage system, and smart-power electronics to create a clean, integrated electric propulsion and accessory power system for buses. The modular power control system and electric motor also use fewer components, connections, and cables compared to previous iterations. This increases reliability and makes it easier to service, while still delivering a smooth and quiet ride for passengers.

The system builds on proven components with next-generation developments, incorporating advanced materials such as silicon carbide with a lightweight, compact design to maximize electrical efficiency, improve fuel economy, and decreased emissions.

BAE Systems has nearly 30 years of experience developing and integrating electric drive systems for buses and heavy-duty vehicles. The company has more than 19,000 systems in service on transit buses worldwide, including on hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell applications. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at the company’s facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, U.K.

