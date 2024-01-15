Back on the road to success – MAN with significant increase in sales in 2023

Truck sales increase by 44%

Commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN Truck & Bus achieved significant sales growth in all product areas in the financial year 2023. In total, the company delivered around 116 000 vehicles to its customers, an increase of 37% compared to the previous year, which was still affected by supply bottlenecks and a coronavirus-related decline in demand in the bus segment. In addition, 11 600 engines were sold.

Friedrich Baumann, Chief Sales and Customer Solutions Officer at MAN Truck & Bus SE, is impressed: “After some very challenging years, we are back on the road to success. We were able to score points with our innovative product portfolio and our customer-oriented services, which is one of the reasons why the 2023 financial year brought us record sales in some cases. Thanks to a strong team performance across all areas of the company, we were able to meet the extremely high demand in the best possible way and deliver more vehicles and engines than we have for years.”

Truck sales developed particularly positively, growing by 44% year-on-year to around 83 700 units.

Bus sales also rose, increasing by 19% to around 5 700 units. All segments recorded strong growth, with the market for coaches in particular, which had slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic, recovering significantly. Sales of coaches more than doubled to over 1 100 vehicles.

As MAN was able to win important tenders in the city bus business and the trend towards battery-electric vehicles continues unabated, sales of e-buses increased further. While 263 electric city buses were sold in 2022, this figure had already risen to 771 vehicles by 2023. Together with the market launch of the eTruck in October, MAN is thus continuing to systematically pursue its strategy of decarbonizing its vehicle fleet. By 2030, half of all new MAN trucks and around 90% of all new city buses are to have a battery-electric drive. Work is also already underway on the electric coach of the future.

The van business also increased significantly. MAN Truck & Bus even exceeded the pre-corona figures and delivered more vans than ever before. Around 26 600 vans were handed over to customers, which corresponds to an increase of 23%.

The external engine business can look back on the second most successful year in its history after 2014. Around 11 600 engines were sold, more than half of them to customers in the agricultural sector – for use in tractors or combine harvesters, for example.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus