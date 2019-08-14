Awards for Audi since May 2019

Euro-NCAP: five stars for the Audi e-tron

The Audi e-tron has earned the maximum five-star rating in the Euro-NCAP, the leading European program for evaluating the safety of passenger cars. The Audi e-tron achieved excellent scores in the tests for protection of adults, for frontal collision and for the emergency braking system, which reacted very safely to other vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. The e-tron is the third Audi to achieve five stars in the current Euro-NCAP 2018/19 rating cycle. The A6 and Q3 have already obtained the top rating.

(May 2019)

Auto Bild and Schwacke: Audi is Germany’s champ in holding value

Audi cars are tops at retaining their value on the German market, according to a study by the trade magazine Auto Bild for its 2019 “Wertmeister” (Value Champion) rankings. The brand with the four rings won four of the 13 vehicle classes in the rankings – more than any of its competitors. The e-tron 55 quattro** came out on top in the electric vehicle category with a residual value of 58.7 percent. The A1 40 TFSI Sportback** won the subcompact car category with 63.3 percent, while the Q2 40 TFSI quattro** won the compact SUV category with 59.6 percent. The A6 Avant 50 TDI quattro** topped the full-size class with a residual value of 49.8 percent.

The Auto Bild editorial team analyzed the German used car market together with the market observation company Schwacke for this year’s edition of the “Wertmeister” survey. Schwacke evaluates the prices of around 50,000 passenger car models and variants based on a full 1.7 million monthly market observations. The “Wertmeister” ranking shows the residual value of the individual models after a period of possession of four years, with various mileages assumed in the 13 vehicle classes. Referencing the new price – with defined optional equipment – results in a percentage value that determines the placement. For new models, a forecast is incorporated into the rating.

(May 2019)

Company car: Audi the most successful brand in award competition

Audi won the “Company Car of the Year 2019” title this year in six of 15 categories. This made the four rings the most successful brand in the award competition from the trade magazine firmenauto. Audi secured the title in the compact class with the A3, in the midsize class with the A4 (together with the VW Passat), in the midsize luxury class with the A6 and in the “compact SUV segment up to 4.50 meters in length” segment with the Q3. The Audi e-tron took first place both in the “newcomer” category and in the electric car category.

The trade magazine firmenauto has been awarding the “Company Car of the Year” prize since 1999. This year the best company cars were selected for the first time by a jury of experts. They consisted of 137 fleet managers, 15 fleet managers for independent fleets and financial service providers, and the chief editors of European fleet media.

(June 2019)

Auto Zeitung: Audi e-tron the best electric SUV

Readers of the German trade magazine Auto Zeitung have chosen the Audi e-tron as the best electric SUV. This was their decision in the e-Mobility Award – a reader survey held for the first time in 2019 to replace the Green Mobility Trophy. Models with hybrid and plug-in hybrid drive were available to choose from in three categories, with purely electrically powered cars in two classes. The e-tron 55 quattro won in the electrical SUV category with 17.9 percent of the votes.

(June 2019)

SOURCE: Audi