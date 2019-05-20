Awards for Audi

Most attractive employer: Audi ranked No. 1

Between September 2018 and February 2019, the renowned Berlin consulting institute Trendence surveyed over 43,500 students at around 300 German universities about their employer of choice. AUDI AG took first place among engineering students with 15.8 percent of the vote (2018: third place). The company maintained its third-place ranking among business students. IT students also see the Four Rings as an attractive employer. They ranked Audi among the Top Ten of the most desirable addresses for a future job.

(April 2019)

connect readers’ poll: Audi models tops in connectivity

Audi is the best manufacturer of connected cars. That is the result of the “Networks, Services & Manufacturers of the Year 2019” readers’ poll conducted by the German journal connect. The brand with the four rings came out on top against 18 competitors. More than 83,000 connect readers and online users took part in the poll. Independent of the readers’ poll, the magazine’s editorial board tested an Audi A6 Avant 50 TDI quattro (combined fuel consumption: 5.9 – 5.6 l/100 km* (39.9 – 42.0 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions: 155 – 147 g/km* (249.4 – 236.6 g/mi)). The model received good grades for infotainment, navigation and connectivity.

(May 2019)

MECOTY in Abu Dhabi: Audi with the most wins

Audi claimed wins in four categories in the Middle East Car of the Year (MECOTY) Awards in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates): The winning models were the Audi RS 5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.1 – 9.0 l/100 km* (25.8 – 26.1 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions: 206 g/km (331.5 g/mi)), the Audi A7 Sportback (combined fuel consumption: 7.3 – 4.4 l/100 km* (32.2 – 53.5 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions: 167 – 115 g/km* (268.8 – 185.1 g/mi)), the Audi A8 and the Audi Q8. The 19-member jury from various Middle Eastern countries assessed the vehicles as part of a multistage selection process. The results of an online vote were also considered. The MECOTY took place in 2019 for the sixth time – and Audi has been the dominant brand in the rankings so far.

(March 2019)

Schibsted Motor Awards in Spain: victory for the Audi Q8

The Audi Q8 has been selected as the best full-size luxury SUV of 2019 in the Schibsted Motor Awards in Spain. This competition was organized by the automotive portal Coches.net. Roughly 160,000 participants voted on more than 50 models in eight categories.

(April 2019)

Audi film about electric mobility: Award at the World Media Festival

The jury at the World Media Festival Television & Corporate Media Awards recognized the Audi film “Phenomenon” about the world premiere of the Audi e-tron (combined electrical consumption in kWh/100 km: 26.2 – 22.6 (WLTP)**; 24.6 – 23.7 (NEDC)**; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0) with the intermedia-globe award in GOLD. The video, produced by Berlin-based production company “honest”, rings in the new era of electric mobility with the e-tron. “Phenomenon” won in the category “Public Relations: Opening Trailers”. The award was presented at the 20th World Media Festival in Hamburg. Link to film: https://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en/audimediatv

(May 2019)

World Media Award: Prize for Audi podcast about electric mobility

The Audi corporate podcast The Future is Electric was honored in London with the World Media Award in the category Automotive. The international jury praised the format a powerful part of the marketing campaign accompanying the market introduction of the Audi e-tron (combined electrical consumption in kWh/100 km: 26.2 – 22.6 (WLTP)**; 24.6 – 23.7 (NEDC)**; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0) in Germany. Audi used the podcast to tell a great story about the development, introduction and implementation of its electrification strategy. The first season of the podcast launched in September 2018 and was the No. 1 or 2 ranked podcast in the Technology category on Apple iTunes for almost the entire publication phase. The episodes were accessed more than 250,000 times. Due to this great success, the second season of the podcast has been available since February 2019 at www.audi.de/e-tron-podcast and via all the usual podcast apps.

(April 2019)

Net Federation: Audi has the best media page

AUDI AG is the best when it comes to informing journalists via its digital media channels. That was the result of a ranking by the consultancy Net Federation. In its latest MR Benchmark, the Cologne-based experts looked at the media relations websites of 75 German companies from all branches of industry based on 88 criteria. Audi was the clear winner, with 708 out of a possible 1,000 points. No. 2 in the rankings, a chemicals company, was 25 points behind.

(April 2019)

