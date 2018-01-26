Awards for Audi since December 2017

“Best Cars 2018”: Audi A5 Sportback best midsize model

The Audi A5 Sportback (fuel consumption combined in l/100 km: 6.5 – 4.1*; CO 2 emissions combined in g/km: 149 – 106*) won the “Midsize” category in the 42nd “Best Cars” readers survey conducted by the trade journal auto motor und sport. The five-door coupé topped its segment with the majority of votes. The prize was accepted by Peter Mertens, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, at the end of January in Stuttgart. In addition, the brand with the four rings also took second place three times – with the Audi A3 in the compact class, the Audi A8 in the luxury class and the Audi Q7 in the “Large SUV/Off-road Vehicles” category. The Audi A1 took third place in the “Small Car” category, as did the Audi A6 in the “Upper Midsize” category. Readers selected from a total of 385 models worldwide in eleven categories. Furthermore the Paul Pietsch Award was presented during the “Best Cars” awards ceremony. With the traffic jam pilot in the new Audi A8 the brand took second place in this competition. This prize for innovative technical developments in the automotive sector has been awarded since 1989 in the name of Paul Pietsch, co-founder of Motor Presse Stuttgart.

(January 2018)

“Luxury Car of the Year”: Audi A4 honored by Cars.com

The experts at Cars.com, a leading digital automotive portal, selected the Audi A4 as the “Luxury Car of the Year” at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. They praised the midsize model’s versatility, driving dynamics and spacious interior as well as its superior workmanship and luxurious equipment. The numerous body variants were also recognized – from the Audi A4 sedan to the sporty Audi S4 sporty Audi S4 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.9 – 7.5*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 179 – 170*) to the Audi A4 allroad (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.8 – 4.9*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 154 – 127*), which combines off-road qualities with the versatility of a station wagon. The operation of the Audi A4 impressed with its driver-oriented Audi virtual cockpit and standard Audi smartphone interface. The latter incorporates Apple Car Play and Android Auto and therefore offers the familiar smartphone environment. Assistance systems – including the standard feature Audi pre sense city and the optional adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go and traffic jam assist – ensure comfort and safety on board.

(January 2018)

Edmunds CES Tech Driven Awards 2018: Audi honored twice

Audi was honored as the “Most Innovative Automaker” and for having the “Most Innovative Infotainment System” at the Edmunds CES Tech Driven Awards. The awards were accepted by Thomas M. Müller, Head of Electrics/Electronics at AUDI AG, and Alfons Pfaller, Head of Connected Car/Infotainment Development at AUDI AG, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The awards are presented by the CES and by Edmunds, the leading car sales portal in the USA, as a means of recognizing innovative concepts and pioneering technologies in the automotive industry. According to the jury of experts, the traffic jam pilot was the decisive factor in the company’s being named the most innovative car manufacturer. The new Audi A8 is the world’s first production automobile developed for conditional automated ­Level 3 driving. On highways and multi-lane expressways with a physical barrier between opposing lanes, the system handles driving in slow-moving traffic up to 60 km/h (37.3 mph). The (remote) parking pilot and remote garage pilot also made their debut in the new flagship car. They make parking extremely convenient by autonomously driving the luxury sedan into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces as well as garages, and by driving the car back out.­­ Audi was also honored for having the “Most Innovative Infotainment System” thanks to the Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI system. The jury was impressed by the clear graphics, the integrated user experience and the intuitive menu navigation. In addition, the Audi smartphone interface was praised for connecting compatible Android and iOS devices via USB to the on-board infotainment system.

(January 2018)

Car and Driver “10Best Trucks & SUVs” 2018: Audi Q7 takes the award in its category

For the second time in a row, the US magazine Car and Driver has named the Audi Q7 the “Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV” in the selection of the “10Best Trucks & SUVs.” The jury recognized the roomy SUV’s practicality and driving dynamics as well as its innovative technologies and connectivity. The interior offers premium comfort for seven people: The panoramic glass roof, for instance, provides a light-flooded interior, while the Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System creates a listening experience similar to that of a concert hall. One highlight is the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit, in which the driver can set various displays for navigation and infotainment. Numerous assistance systems complement the extensive offerings – from the standard Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense city to the optional Audi side assist, which warns of vehicles in blind spots. The Audi Q7 is offered in the United States with a 3.0 TFSI V6 engine and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. Both engines are combined with quattro permanent all-wheel drive and an eight-speed triptronic.

(January 2018)

“Car of the Year 2018” in Korea: Audi R8 tops in performance

The Korea Auto Expert Journalist Association has selected the Audi R8 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 13.6 – 12.4*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 309 – 283*) as Car of the Year in the “Performance” category. The jury members selected nominees in four categories from a total of 60 new models that entered the Korean market last year. They made their final decision after extensive test drives. The Korea Auto Expert Journalist Association was founded in 2012 and consists of 25 journalists working for print and online newspapers as well as automotive magazines.

(December 2017)

“Connected Car Award 2017”: Audi A8 honored in the “Connectivity” category

For the fifth time, AUTO BILD and COMPUTER BILD have presented the “Connected Car Award” for digital trendsetters. The expert jury selected the car with the best connectivity for the first time this year: In the new category, the Audi A8 clearly outperformed its four competitors and impressed the jury with its latest generation of modular infotainment systems, the MIB 2+. The system incorporates the fast mobile radio standard LTE Advanced into the car as well as a comprehensively optimized navigation system based on the map service provider HERE. It is operated via two touch displays in the center console. The Audi virtual cockpit offers full HD resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels and displays a wide range of information in a highly detailed display. The highlight is the natural language voice control, which understands freely formulated statements and responds accordingly: say “I am cold” and the A8 increases the temperature. “I want a hamburger” and you’re on your way to the next diner. The prize was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to Thomas M. Müller, Head of Electrics/Electronics at AUDI AG.

(December 2017)

“Auto Bild Sportscar of the Year 2017”: victory for the Audi RS 3 Sedan

The trade journal Auto Bild Sportscars has awarded the “Sportscars of the Year” award for the 16th time. The Audi RS 3 Sedan (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.4 – 8.3*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 191 – 188*) garnered 30.43 percent of the votes in the “Small and Compact Production Car” category. With its 400 hp 2.5 TFSI engine, up to 280 km/h (174.0 mph) top speed and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.1 seconds, the compact RS model demonstrates outstanding performance – accompanied by its characteristic five-cylinder sound. The award ceremony took place during the Race Night at the 50th Essen Motor Show. A total of 110 cars from tests and driving reports from the last twelve editions of the magazine were available for selection. The award was presented in 15 categories.

(December 2017)

Eleven Awards for Audi in Singapore

Numerous new models launched by Audi in Singapore during 2017 were awarded prizes by the local automotive press:

The Audi A3 Sedan 1.0 TFSI – Oneshift.com “Best Compact Sedan” (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 4.7 – 4.4*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 109 – 103*)

Audi RS 3 Sedan – Oneshift. Com “Best Engine Sound & Exhaust Noise” and ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 “Compact Executive” (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.4 – 8.3*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 191 – 188*)

Audi A5 Cabriolet – Oneshift. com Best Compact Convertible (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0 – 4.4*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 181 – 114*)

Audi S5 Sportback – sgCarMart “Best Cars of 2017” (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.7 – 7.5*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 174 – 170*)

emissions in g/km: 174 – 170*) Audi Q2 – ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 “SUV/Crossover”, ST-Torque Awards 2017 “Best Compact SUV” and sgCarMart “Premium Crossover of the Year”

Audi Q5 – ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 “SUV/Crossover”

Audi SQ5 – Oneshift. Com “Best High Performance SUV” (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.5 – 8.3*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 195 – 189 g/km*)

Audi R8 Spyder – ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 “Sportscar” (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 13.6 – 12.6*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 309 – 286*)

(December 2017/January 2018)

* Fuel consumption and CO 2 emission figures given in ranges depend on the equipment

selected in each case

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.