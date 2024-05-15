Award-winning once again: ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy honored with German Innovation Award 2024

The multifunctional fast-charging station ChargePost has added the German Innovation Award 2024 to its award wins this year

ADS-TEC Energytoday announced that ChargePost has won a German Innovation Award in the category Excellence in Business to business: E-Mobility Technologies, recognizing its design, brand, and innovation. ChargePost is a battery-buffered fast charging station developed and produced in Germany that enables off-grid ultra-fast charging of EVs within minutes.

In a statement, the jury said, “With the ChargePost fast charging station from ADS-TEC Energy, long waiting times when charging electric cars are a thing of the past, as the system always maintains a high charging capacity thanks to the buffer battery. In this way, ChargePost offers off-grid charging within a few minutes, which is particularly attractive for fleet vehicles and company parking lots, but also for supermarkets and other businesses with parking spaces. Two large HD screens positioned on the sides attract attention and offer striking opportunities for advertising and information. ChargePost is an attractive solution for the B2B sector thanks to the fact that the versatile station, which can be used in a wide variety of ways thanks to its low infrastructure requirements, can be supplied with alternative PV power and can be operated in many directions from the battery storage system. A meaningful innovation through unique and electrifying integration, further paving the way for e-mobility.”

The German Innovation Awards recognize products, projects and pioneering achievements that improve life sustainably through innovation and progress. It was established by the German Bundestag and is sponsored by German industry.

There are already hundreds of ChargePost fast-charging points across Europe. It includes an integrated battery storage system to store energy which can then be used to boost charging power as required. This unique battery technology makes it possible to charge up to 300 kW even on a power-limited grid. Busy charging locations have proven that dozens of vehicles can be fast-charged in one day and that ChargePost can achieve over 1 MW per day. With these features, ChargePost eliminates the expensive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive network expansion that is necessary for a traditional charging station.

ChargePost also gives infrastructure operators new revenue opportunities. If, for example, self-generated PV electricity is used for charging, the energy procurement costs for the operators are reduced, bucking the trend of constantly rising grid charges. Another option is that operators can use ChargePost’s bidirectional battery to cap peak loads or feed back into the grid. And, by linking several ChargePosts to form a virtual power plant, the operator can start trading energy and benefit from volatile electricity prices. These features make the solution sustainable as well as bringing charging in just minutes to places where it would otherwise not be possible, for example in rural areas far away from highways, charging parks, or city centers.

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy