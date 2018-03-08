AW Monthly March 2018 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
The March edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
The March edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Dennis Nobelius, Chief Executive, Zenuity
- Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and Chief Executive, Maruti Suzuki
- YK Koo, Managing Director, Hyundai India
- Sandeep Kar, Chief Strategy Officer, Fleet Complete
- Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer, Argus Cyber Security
- Mark Wakefield, MD and Global Co-lead, Automotive Practice, AlixPartners
- Marco Gellings, Winter Tire Development Director, Continental
Also in this issue:
- Trump Year One and the auto industry
- Truck industry guidance is in – and 2018 is looking good
- US considers first fuel tax hike since 1993
- COMMENT: ACEA’s carbon-cutting plan for trucks under scrutiny
- Is India ready to embrace EVs?
- Germany’s diesel ban ruling
- Porsche takes a break from diesel
- Material focus: steel
