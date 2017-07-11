AW Monthly July 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly July 2017‘ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-july-2017/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The July edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Roger Nielsen, Chief Executive, Daimler Trucks North America

Chief Executive, Peter Lake , Member of the Board of Management, ZF

, Member of the Board of Management, Matthias Hossann , Head of Concept Car Design, Peugeot

, Head of Concept Car Design, Tim Leverton , President and Head of the Advanced and Product Engineering Division, Tata Motors

, President and Head of the Advanced and Product Engineering Division, Patrick Cazuc , Global Marketing Automotive Director, DuPont

, Global Marketing Automotive Director, Roald Johannsen , General Manager, Automotive EMEA, PPG

, General Manager, Automotive EMEA, Andy Middleton , President, Stratasys EMEA

, President, Peter Shaw, Chief Executive, Thatcham Research

Also in this issue:

The Takata crisis

Brexit talks begin – the auto industry watches on

COMMENT: Trump’s Paris pullout risks new tech job loss

Leaving early? Pressure mounts for Audi’s CEO

Continuity meets fresh start with new Opel CEO

COMMENT: ‘Renault factor’ adds complexity to PSA’s GM van takeover

From track to truck, the race is on to take FCVs to the mainstream

5G and beam forming: the future of automotive communications

COMMENT: What Euro VII emission rules could demand

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-july-2017/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.