AW Monthly January 2018 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
‘AW Monthly December 2017’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-january-2018/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
The January edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus
- Phil Swash, Chief Executive, GKN Driveline
- Sarah-Jayne Williams, Director – Europe, Ford Smart Mobility
- Omer Keilaf, Chief Executive and co-founder, Innoviz
- Marco Philippi, Chief Procurement Strategist, Volkswagen AG
- Grant Courville, Senior Director, BlackBerry QNX
- Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Latin NCAP
- Stefan Crets, Executive Director, CSR Europe
- Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research
Also in this issue:
- Outlook for 2018
- Zenuity CEO Dennis Nobelius on AI
- John Ellis on the Zero Dollar Car
- DTNA on 3D printing
- COMMENT: Tesla vs Nikola – let battle commence!
- Sommer’s abrupt departure raises corporate strategy questions for ZF
- From taxi app to auto supplier, Ola is ready to play
- OEM outlook stuck on negative, suppliers stable
