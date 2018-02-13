AW Monthly February 2018 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly February 2018’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-february-2018/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

TheFebruary edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Dinesh Paliwal, Chief Executive, Harman

Chief Executive, Joshua Switkes, Chief Executive, Peloton

Chief Executive, Stuart Templar , Director of Sustainability, Volvo Cars

, Director of Sustainability, Chris Sheldrick, Chief Executive, what3words

Chief Executive, Kevin Stobbs , President, Gestamp Asia

, President, Gestamp Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director, Diesel Technology Forum

Executive Director, David Ward, Secretary General, Global NCAP

Secretary General, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Latin NCAP

Secretary General,

Also in this issue:

Auto industry monkey business

CES and NAIAS 2018

Free trade on the chopping block in Washington

Geely’s AB Volvo buy-in

Retrofit e-axle hybrids

Auto industry’s Iran investments hang in the balance

NAFTA and Brexit renegotiations

The automotive world in 2018: a certainty of uncertainty

Supply sector restructure

ADAS takes industry closer to autonomy

