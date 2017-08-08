AW Monthly August 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly August 2017’ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-august-2017/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The August edition of AW Monthly includes exclusive interviews with:

Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General, CLEPA

Secretary General, Thomas Spangler, Chief Technology Officer, Brose Group

Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Flynn, President and MD, FCA India

President and MD, Graham Wilkins, Chief Engineer, E-Pace, Jaguar

Chief Engineer, E-Pace, Jean-Francois Gal, Plant Director, Renault-Nissan Tangier, Morocco

Plant Director, Tobias Daniel, Head of Sales & Marketing, Comau

Head of Sales & Marketing, Paul Belanger, Director, Gestamp R&D Center North America

Director, Andy Middleton, President, Stratasys EMEA

President, Jürgen Wesemann, Manager, Vehicle Tech & Materials, Ford Research & Adv Engineering

Manager, Vehicle Tech & Materials, Igal Raichelgauz, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Cortica

Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic & Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks

Also in this issue:

Plant profile: Renault-Nissan Tangier, Morocco

Jaguar stresses sporty synergies with new E-Pace SUV

Jeep prepares sale of Indian-built Compass

COMMENT: How do you disrupt a sector that’s already been disrupted?

The rise of freight matching technology

COMMENT: CARB wants more durable emissions control

Electrification trend is no ‘death knell’ for the ICE

COMMENT: We need to talk about electrification (but calmly and sensibly)

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-august-2017/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.