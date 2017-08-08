AW Monthly August 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
The August edition of AW Monthly includes exclusive interviews with:
- Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General, CLEPA
- Thomas Spangler, Chief Technology Officer, Brose Group
- Kevin Flynn, President and MD, FCA India
- Graham Wilkins, Chief Engineer, E-Pace, Jaguar
- Jean-Francois Gal, Plant Director, Renault-Nissan Tangier, Morocco
- Tobias Daniel, Head of Sales & Marketing, Comau
- Paul Belanger, Director, Gestamp R&D Center North America
- Andy Middleton, President, Stratasys EMEA
- Jürgen Wesemann, Manager, Vehicle Tech & Materials, Ford Research & Adv Engineering
- Igal Raichelgauz, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Cortica
- Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic & Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks
Also in this issue:
- Plant profile: Renault-Nissan Tangier, Morocco
- Jaguar stresses sporty synergies with new E-Pace SUV
- Jeep prepares sale of Indian-built Compass
- COMMENT: How do you disrupt a sector that’s already been disrupted?
- The rise of freight matching technology
- COMMENT: CARB wants more durable emissions control
- Electrification trend is no ‘death knell’ for the ICE
- COMMENT: We need to talk about electrification (but calmly and sensibly)
