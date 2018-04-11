AW Monthly April 2018 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
‘AW Monthly April 2018’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-april-2018/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
The April edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group
- Luca de Meo, President, SEAT
- Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board, Knorr-Bremse
- Christof Kellerwessel, Chief Engineer, Electronic and Electrical Systems Engineering, Ford of Europe
- Roelant de Waard, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe
- Chris Mason, Chief Executive, FISITA
- Olivier Furnon, Industrial Director, Michelin
- Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Chief Executive, Starsky Robotics
Also in this issue
- Geneva Motor Show 2018
- Connected Car Detroit
- Autonomous Car Detroit
- Powertrain Detroit
- Geely and Daimler
- Autonomous vehicles, public safety
- Life begins at 60: Toyota in Brazil
- Crossing over – the unstoppable rise of the SUV in Europe
- eCall is coming, but is Europe ready?
- Autonomous trucking
Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-april-2018/
For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.