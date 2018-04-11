AW Monthly April 2018 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly April 2018’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-april-2018/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The April edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group

Chief Technology Officer, Luca de Meo, President, SEAT

President, Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board, Knorr-Bremse

Member of the Executive Board, Christof Kellerwessel, Chief Engineer, Electronic and Electrical Systems Engineering, Ford of Europe

Chief Engineer, Electronic and Electrical Systems Engineering, Roelant de Waard, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe

Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, Chris Mason, Chief Executive, FISITA

Chief Executive, Olivier Furnon, Industrial Director, Michelin

Industrial Director, Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Chief Executive, Starsky Robotics

Also in this issue

Geneva Motor Show 2018

Connected Car Detroit

Autonomous Car Detroit

Powertrain Detroit

Geely and Daimler

Autonomous vehicles, public safety

Life begins at 60: Toyota in Brazil

Crossing over – the unstoppable rise of the SUV in Europe

eCall is coming, but is Europe ready?

Autonomous trucking

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-april-2018/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.