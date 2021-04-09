AVTOVAZ took part in the ”Big Industrial Week” in Uzbekistan

AVTOVAZ took part in the international industrial exhibition ”Innoprom. Big Industrial Week”, held in Tashkent from 5 to 7 April 2021. The event was also attended by the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov and the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

LADA Vesta SW Cross, LADA XRAY Cross, LADA Largus Cross and LADA NIVA Travel cars were presented at the official LADA stand, organized with the support of AVTOVAZ`s local partner, Roodell.

It should be noted that in 2020, more than 5,000 LADA cars were sold in Uzbekistan through the Roodell dealer network, which includes 16 dealerships throughout the country.

SOURCE: AVTOVAZ