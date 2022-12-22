AvtoVAZ launched the Lada car production project in Saint-Petersburg

AvtoVAZ announces implementation start of car manufacturing project at the production site in Saint-Petersburg

AVTOVAZ announces implementation start of car manufacturing project at the production site in Saint-Petersburg. Production will be set up at the capacities of the St-Petersburg based Nissan plant (the Japanese brand decided to leave the Russian market in autumn 2022). The decision to transfer the plant under control of AVTOVAZ was made by Company’s shareholders with support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and authorities of Saint-Petersburg.

Governor of Saint-Petersburg Alexander Beglov and President of AVTOVAZ JSC Maxim Sokolov, who on December 21, 2022, made a working visit to the plant and held meetings with management and labor team, announced plant’s employees the launch of a new project for AVTOVAZ.

«One of the key tasks is to preserve the company’s headcount, its personnel and scientific and technical potential, as well as all social guarantees for two thousand employees. The decision was found, and I’m sure that the MIT, AVTOVAZ, government of Saint-Petersburg will do everything possible to launch production as soon as possible”, Governor Alexander Beglov said.

«The current difficult conditions are a unique chance for development. The LADA brand lineup will be replenished with cars of higher segments, which, I’m sure, will be appreciated by our customers. We will make every effort to preserve team of the plant in Saint-Petersburg, to launch car production as soon as possible, to increase production output and step-by-step localization, using, among other things, Saint-Petersburg suppliers’ cluster. Our task in the mid-term includes deep localization and achievement of technological sovereignty for the entire LADA brand”, President of AVTOVAZ JSC Maxim Sokolov said.

As part of new project, AVTOVAZ expects to launch new LADA brand cars in Saint-Petersburg in the II half of 2023. It is planned to gradually launch production of various C and D segment models, including crossovers and sedans. All the necessary for the assembly will be supplied by one or several partners from friendly countries, the talks with them are in the final stage. It is also planned to make step-by-step production localization using component suppliers located in Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad region. This will provide employment both at the plant and related industries of the region.

SOURCE: Lada