AvtoVAZ JSC confirms plan to produce more than 400K cars this year

During corporate shutdown, which is scheduled for early summer, AvtoVAZ is going to finish the validation of components, which have been localized in Russia earlier this year or delivered by new partners from friendly countries as part of the step-by-step import substitution plan, to be used for the AV conveyor assembly. These components are currently being tested. The tests are planned to finish till the end of the single corporate shutdown.

Till the end of vacation, it is also planned to form additional component stocks to enable non-stop work of production lines in 2HY, when AvtoVAZ is going to significantly increase production output.

AvtoVAZ President Maksim Sokolov: “I would like to note that three week shutdown should not affect the availability of cars in the dealership network, but ensure additional stock of components required to achieve the production objective of more than 400K cars in 2023”.

Recall, that throughout 2022 AvtoVAZ strongly supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, Governor and Government of the Samara Region had been working on a step-by-step substitution of imported vehicle components. This work has resulted in localization of more than 200 components and is still ongoing in 2023.

As for plans regarding the plant in Saint Petersburg, AvtoVAZ has sped up preparation to the SOP and is going to start producing vehicles under the Lada brand in the city on the Neva river already in May-June this year.

SOURCE: Lada