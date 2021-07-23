AVTOVAZ is going to equip buses with air recirculation units

AVTOVAZ is going to equip city buses used for delivering employees of the enterprise to work and back home with air recirculation units

AVTOVAZ is going to equip city buses used for delivering employees of the enterprise to work and back home with air recirculation units. Devices equipped with an air disinfection system will allow to additionally protect the Company`s staff during the pandemic.

A total of 175 buses will be equipped with air recirculation units. The installation of two devices sufficient for disinfection the bus interior is provided for each of them. The work completion is scheduled for the first half of September.

In addition to transporting the AVTOVAZ team, these safe buses are going to serve the city`s route network for transporting residents of the city.

It should also be noted that the company is going on to strictly comply with all the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

SOURCE: AVTOVAZ