AVTOVAZ Group resumes production

April 13, 2020, in accordance with the decree of the government of the Samara region, AVTOVAZ JSC, as a system-forming enterprise, resumed the operation of assembly lines in Togliatti. The LADA Izhevsk plant in Udmurtia also resumed its work.

AVTOVAZ`s top priority is the health and safety of every employee. The company is fully ready to restart in compliance with sanitary rules. All workshops, offices, equipment and tools were disinfected. Employees are provided with masks. Thermometers were purchased and body temperature monitoring is organized during the working day. Entrances, work areas, canteens, recreation areas, and public areas are marked to maintain a safe distance. In canteens, the seating scheme has been changed, and the distribution of dishes has been adapted. If necessary, the speed of the conveyors is adjusted. At the beginning of the work shift, informing of employees has been done, and each employee was given a memo on compliance with sanitary rules.

The terms of the relaunch were agreed with the primary trade union organization and communicated to each division manager.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection at AVTOVAZ, the start of work shifts has been spread in time. This is done in order to avoid large concentrations of employees both on the territory of the enterprise and in transport, that takes them to work and home. Accordingly, the schedule of buses, kindergartens and canteens has been adjusted.

If the epidemiological situation in the Samara region and Togliatti changes, the company will respond promptly and make the necessary decisions.

SOURCE: AVTOVAZ