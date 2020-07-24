AVTOVAZ goes on scheduled corporate shutdown

AVTOVAZ Company goes on scheduled corporate shutdown, which is going to last from 27th of July till 16th of August of 2020. LADA Izhevsk and LADA WEST TOGLIATTY also go on corporate shutdown.

During shutdown at enterprises of AVTOVAZ Group will be continued scheduled equipment modernization and required repair works, including as part of the program to improve employees’ working conditions.

Currently the Company has made enough stock of finished cars to secure full lineup offer in LADA dealership network

SOURCE: LADA