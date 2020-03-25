AVTOVAZ: facilities modernization

AVTOVAZ keeps modernizing its production technologies and processes. A large amount of work was carried out in 2019, which resulted in improved quality control, optimized processes and saved funds, as well as improved working conditions for employees. Production efficiency is being improved following the Renault-Nissan Alliance methods – AVTOVAZ is a full-fledged member of the international production complex, which not only produces the cars that meet the most modern standards, but also supplies automotive components for the production of Alliance cars in Russia and abroad.

LADA Granta assembly line was modernized in 2019. As a result of the restructuring of production flows, the total length of assembly lines was reduced by 560 meters. The number of cars in the flow was reduced, which positively impacted the quality level. The kitting areas were organized. The number of forklifts involved was reduced, and 8 AGVs appeared by the conveyor for automatic delivery of components to assembly stations – the innovations have improved compliance with the rhythm of supplies by 23%. The assembly concept, applied at AVTOVAZ, provides the kitting of sets of components for each body according to the specification of a future car. The AGVs, being synchronized with the speed of the conveyor, deliver these kits of components from the kitting area to the corresponding assembly stations, where the workers are fitting them to the corresponding bodies following the assembly program.

8 additional robots introduced in the B0 Plant. These robots used to weld the CSR points on the underbody and body structure, which determines the right geometry of a car. Automation and improved stability of these operations allowed to increase the productivity of this production unit. There are 13 robots now used on the LADA Largus and LADA XRAY welding line. The modernization of production facilities will continue in 2020. In particular, it is planned to put into operation two more welding robots in the B0 plant.

The modernization of the component carrying conveyor was fulfilled in the LADA 4×4 Plant and 3 transportation rings were introduced with the parts feeding from one area. Now the kits of components are fed directly to the operator `s work area.

Mikhail Ryabov, EVP for Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management: “Being a part of the global company, we are obtaining the best global practices, and we are successfully introducing them into the vehicle production operations, supply chain management and quality control. At the same time, the competence of our employees is also widely demanded at the Alliance plants. The result of this synergy is positive for all parties: AVTOVAZ, the company`s employees, customers and clients of the LADA brand. We shall continue this work proactively”.

