AvtoVAZ expands its presence in commercial vehicles segment with new SKM brand

AvtoVAZ announces the launch of a new Russian brand of commercial vehicles. Passenger and all-metal vans, as well as chassis with an open cargo platform, will be produced under the SKM brand.

SKM commercial vehicles will occupy a market niche between the LADA Largus station wagons and larger commercial vehicles of the most famous brand in Russia. This will allow creating a completely original product that meets the needs of various categories of buyers: private customers, representatives of small, medium and large businesses.

SKM vehicles will be distinguished by their compact dimensions, modern technical equipment, as well as ease of loading and unloading.

The start of production, the start of sales and key features of SKM commercial vehicles will be announced additionally.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ