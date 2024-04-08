AvtoVAZ expanding Lada Granta lineup with automatic transmission

AvtoVAZ has started production of LADA Granta with the "classic" automatic transmission

AvtoVAZ has started production of LADA Granta with the “classic” automatic transmission. The batch of these cars will approximate to five thousand units to be output throughout the year. The start of sales date and price TBA later.

The Granta АТ batch will be partly (several hundred cars) delivered under the contract with the social services providing the means of transportation for people with reduced mobility. Directly at the plant these cars will get the factory-installed specialized equipment that considerably simplifies driving for people with disabilities, including those with amputations.

Mr. Maxim Sokolov, President of JSC “AvtoVAZ”: “AvtoVAZ is consistently bringing back to the cars the options that have been temporarily missing due to increased sanctions pressure. Granta with the “classic” AT is a due example of this. Fulfilling the order of the social services that will get delivered the modern and safe cars for people with disabilities, stands out as the crucial task. Given the current circumstances, this obligation will be fulfilled by AvtoVAZ right on time”.

SOURCE: Lada