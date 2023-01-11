AvtoVAZ: Engineering Union to help the auto industry of St. Petersburg

Member of the Bureau of the Russian Engineering Union and AVTOVAZ President Maksim Sokolov held a working meeting with Chairman of regional unit of Engineering Union in St. Petersburg Aleksandr Gurov

Member of the Bureau of the Russian Engineering Union and AVTOVAZ President Maksim Sokolov held a working meeting with Chairman of regional unit of Engineering Union in St. Petersburg Aleksandr Gurov. The parties discussed prospects of resuming car production at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg, transferred to AVTOVAZ. The meeting was also attended by Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Kirill Polyakov and Chairman of Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade Committee of St. Petersburg Kirill Soloveichik.

Maksim Sokolov confirmed AVTOVAZ plans to start production of several LADA car models in the second half of 2023 in St. Petersburg, as well as their further localization in 2024-2026 including the involvement of suppliers from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. AVTOVAZ President underlined that the new site has high potential and the Company is ready to consider for it additional partner projects, for example, for manufacturing electric vehicle created in St. Petersburg.

Aleksandr Gurov expressed confidence that new cars manufactured in St. Petersburg will be in a steady demand in Russia and assured that regional unit of Engineering Union in St. Petersburg will provide full support to a new project in a wide range of issues.

Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov in turn said that the city is strongly interested in prompt resumption of car production at the former Nissan plant. Northern Capital and the region are ready to provide AVTOVAZ with access to all the necessary infrastructure to set up regular output of new LADA models and provide job to more than 2 thousand employees of the plant. Kirill Soloveichik in turn said that the city government is ready to support AVTOVAZ through regional programs to support industry, including “Industry Development Fund” of St. Petersburg.

The parties agreed to regularly meet and discuss issues of car assembly relaunching at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ