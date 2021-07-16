AVTOVAZ continues to grow its presence in the Republic of Kazakhstan

On July 16, 2021, President of AVTOVAZ, Nicolas Maure, has visited the ''SaryarkaAvtoProm” production area in Kostanay (Republic of Kazakhstan)

On July 16, 2021, President of AVTOVAZ, Nicolas Maure, has visited the ”SaryarkaAvtoProm” production area in Kostanay (Republic of Kazakhstan). During the visit together with the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, and the Director of the Department of automotive industry and railway construction of Minpromtorg Russia, Denis Pak, the plant presented the region’s industrial capabilities, sufficient to successfully launch and operate new projects.

Today, “SaryarkaAvtoProm” plant started a joint production of LADA vehicles. The plant will produce the entire model range of the brand.

It should be noted that on the new plant, LADA Granta is produced with the complete knock-down method (CKD), including the body painting operations. Also, currently, the company continues to implement high tech manufacturing operations for this model’s body welding in order to further increase localization rate of the LADA vehicles on the Kazakhstan plant. New workspaces have been organized for production. All of the staff members have gone through sufficient training.

By the end of 2020, Kazakhstan has issued 17.5 thousand LADA vehicles, making the brand one of the most popular in the country. The next stage of cooperation will allow the customers in Kazakhstan to obtain LADA vehicles for a more affordable price with high quality service.

During his visit, the President of AVTOVAZ, Nicolas Maure, signed a series of affiliate agreements. In particular, he signed a General Cooperation Agreement with “SaryarkaAvtoProm” and “Volga Auto Qazagstan”. He also signed a Licensing Agreement with “SaryarkaAvtoProm” and a Distribution Agreement with “Volga Auto Qazagstan”.

SOURCE: LADA