AVL PEMS Data Management Solution™: ASAM ODS compliant software solution for RDE testing now available

The new AVL software solution for the management of measurement data in the vehicle, AVL PEMS Data Management Solution™, ensures that the planning and evaluation of RDE testing can be carried out as automated as possible. The software is tamper-proof, reliable and supports the complete RDE certification process with transparent transport, storage and life-cycle management of data.

A growing number of vehicles and vehicle variants need to be tested and certified every day in the vehicle development process. If metadata is missing, then a reuse of raw measurement data at a later stage is not possible. To enable this would require more efficient processes for the generation, administration and analysis of data.

The AVL PEMS Data Management Solution™ consists of standardized AVL software products that are specially coordinated for an efficient PEMS data management process and enable all the necessary data to be stored and easily evaluated at a central site. The solution is targeted at supporting test engineers and test field managers during the RDE certification process. Gerald Binder, product manager of the AVL PEMS Data Management Solution explains that, “We can largely exclude errors that frequently occur during the manual processing of individual steps. The data that are generated, transmitted and stored during the test drive can be reused many times. This saves time and makes the data more valuable. The reports also comply with legal requirements and this makes RDE tests and the certification process faster overall.”

The customizable AVL PEMS Data Management Solution ™ consists of:

A tailormade solution design for the rapid and efficient integration in the customer’s IT landscape and processes

Integrated, tried and proven AVL products such as SANTORIN MX 2™, CONCERTO 5™, CONCERTO M.O.V.E Data Toolbox and the AVL M.O.V.E measurement system

Continuous support and maintenance to ensure the solution is always uptodate

SOURCE: AVL